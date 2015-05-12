Robert Blankenship

Joysticks I Have Known

Robert Blankenship
Robert Blankenship
  • Save
Joysticks I Have Known illustration videogames playstation xbox vector dreamcast nintendo atari joystick
Download color palette

Vector illustrations of the many joysticks that have blistered my fingers through the years. Created as a repeating pattern design.

Robert Blankenship
Robert Blankenship

More by Robert Blankenship

View profile
    • Like