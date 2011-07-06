69pixels.

Funny Claps Game

69pixels.
69pixels.
Hire Me
  • Save
Funny Claps Game ipad interface gui apple game fun grey wood
Download color palette

A fun game for the whole family. It will need to destroy all the balls of bunting on the film faster than others. If you play two - the beads are illuminated with two colors, if you play one - they are simply white. You can devour everything but you can devour the balls in the form of figures (the sun, herringbone, smiley, etc) and if you miss it - then start over again! ;-) Have fun;-)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
69pixels.
69pixels.
Top30 Global. Design Agency. From Belarus with ❤️
Hire Me

More by 69pixels.

View profile
    • Like