Julius Löwe

Sending emergency-messages

Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
Hire Me
  • Save
Sending emergency-messages messages doctor health attack migraine conversation chat emergency
Download color palette

This one was a little bit tricky. This version features a conversation inside the app. It also shows the positive feedback to the finger-scan. Looking forward to hear your feedback!

Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
UX/UI - Currently Freelance at Google
Hire Me

More by Julius Löwe

View profile
    • Like