Hip To Be A Square

Hip To Be A Square sesame street hip 80s square
Something for the fans of 80s Sesame Street. Like so many others around the world, I grew up loving Sesame Street. These guys here are the characters from one of my favourite songs from Sesame Street, "It's Hip To Be A Square"

Posted on May 12, 2015
