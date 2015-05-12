Sara Shahabi

Building a Healthier Future

This was an event branding I did for PHA2015, I tried to incorporate athletic and health icons with children's image to bring youthful/playful feeling to this event. A project I did at Fathom Creative

Posted on May 12, 2015
