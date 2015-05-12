Anthony Callahan

Messenger App Concept

Messenger App Concept minimalism user-interface smart phone app app messaging
I started this concept quite a while and decided to share it, I'm actually very proud of this concept shot 1 of 4. Feedback would be appreciated

Posted on May 12, 2015
