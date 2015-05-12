pixaroma

Summer Vector Illustrations Set

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
Summer Vector Illustrations Set sun drink lifesaver flower sunglasses lighthouse icecream luggage icon summer illustration vector
Download color palette

A set of vector illustration for summer: luggage, icecream, lighthouse, sunglasses, flower, lifesaver, drink, thermometer, sun, beach slipper, surf board, water drop.
Format:
- Vector Ai
- Vector Eps
- JPG
- Transparent PNG

Only 4$ on http://crtv.mk/p05S5

pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like