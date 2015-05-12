Tripstr V2 Profile

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here is work-in-progress profile screen design from the brand new Tripstr app we've been working on for about a year. Still working on it to clean up.
Btw, in case of you missed, last week we released Taggr app for geo-tagging photos on iPhone, you can download it from http://taggrapp.com and you can sign up for Tripstr V2 Beta from the bottom of that page.
Cheers,
🐦 oykun | 📸 oykun