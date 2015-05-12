Oykun Yilmaz

Tripstr V2 Profile

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Tripstr V2 Profile mobile photography iphone ios tripstr profile follow feed
Download color palette

Here is work-in-progress profile screen design from the brand new Tripstr app we've been working on for about a year. Still working on it to clean up.

----
Btw, in case of you missed, last week we released Taggr app for geo-tagging photos on iPhone, you can download it from http://taggrapp.com and you can sign up for Tripstr V2 Beta from the bottom of that page.

Cheers,

🐦 oykun | 📸 oykun

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like