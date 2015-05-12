Ethan Barnowsky
LooseKeys

Banana Bean!

Ethan Barnowsky
LooseKeys
Ethan Barnowsky for LooseKeys
Hire Us
  • Save
Banana Bean! walk illustration animation character surprise embarrassed peel walk cycle banana jelly bean
Download color palette

At Loosekeys we're passing around the weekly opportunity to create a quick short inspired by different flavors of jelly bean. I got to do this weeks.

Short & Sweet - Banana

http://t.co/NBVbTmK9gl

LooseKeys
LooseKeys
Hire Us

More by LooseKeys

View profile
    • Like