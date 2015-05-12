EJ Hassenfratz

Pug on a Bike

EJ Hassenfratz
EJ Hassenfratz
  • Save
Pug on a Bike sketch and toon c4d biking pug dog bicycle bike line art mograph cinema 4d
Download color palette

Pug on a fixie bike, need I say more?

Made in Cinema 4D with Sketch and Toon

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
EJ Hassenfratz
EJ Hassenfratz

More by EJ Hassenfratz

View profile
    • Like