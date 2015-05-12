🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We're excited to announce ReadRemaining.js. A jQuery plugin that allows you to notify the reader how long it will take to go through the full text, taking in consideration the scrolling speed.
Make sure to visit the website to check the documentation and the cool animations.
Special thanks to Carla Corrales and Pato Pitaluga for all the magic 💕