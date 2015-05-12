Remember Me Funeral Program Template 1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Remember Me Funeral Program Template is great for any memorial or funeral event. In this package you’ll find two 11.6”x5.8” Photoshop files (Final size is 5.8”x5.8” when trimmed and folded). All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options. Models are not included.
Details
Bi-Fold 11.6”x5.8” (Folded to 5.8”x5.8”)
1 Cover and 1 Inside Spread
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed
