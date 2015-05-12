Mark Taylor

Remember Me Funeral Program Template 1

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Remember Me Funeral Program Template 1 square booklet rockibee remembrance booklet purple program templates program for funeral order of service obituary mother memorial service program memorial service memorial cards
Download color palette

Remember Me Funeral Program Template is great for any memorial or funeral event. In this package you’ll find two 11.6”x5.8” Photoshop files (Final size is 5.8”x5.8” when trimmed and folded). All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options. Models are not included.

Details
Bi-Fold 11.6”x5.8” (Folded to 5.8”x5.8”)
1 Cover and 1 Inside Spread
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

Download

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like