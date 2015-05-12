Akira Rivz

GazettE Music Player

Akira Rivz
Akira Rivz
  • Save
GazettE Music Player sketch yiixii web widget gazette design ui player music
Download color palette

Hi guys, i finished up working on today rock Player!
Hope you like it! Your comments are appreciated.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Akira Rivz
Akira Rivz

More by Akira Rivz

View profile
    • Like