Floral Dreams Funeral Thank You Card is a great way to for the family to send a note to thank friends, family and visitors. In this package you’ll find two 7×5” Photoshop files (Back and Front) All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options. Models are not included.

Details

7×5” Card (Back and Front)

Seven One-Click Color Options

Organized Layers

Color Coded

CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

