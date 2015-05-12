Adobe Creative Jam

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
@LucasJBallasy alongside @andresmaza represented Barrel at Adobe's first New York Creative Jam. Teams were given 3 hours to develop a concept based on an idea, word or quote.
The quote given to all teams was "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you." by Walt Whitman.
Our concept was to create a mobile app that would allow people to tag "Happy Spots" in locations around New York. A user could then browse the map in search of happiness and locate a place or places in which people are having a good time.