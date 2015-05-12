Barrel

Adobe Creative Jam

Adobe Creative Jam interface bright creative adobe iphone concept app mobile design ui
@LucasJBallasy alongside @andresmaza represented Barrel at Adobe's first New York Creative Jam. Teams were given 3 hours to develop a concept based on an idea, word or quote.

The quote given to all teams was "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you." by Walt Whitman.

Our concept was to create a mobile app that would allow people to tag "Happy Spots" in locations around New York. A user could then browse the map in search of happiness and locate a place or places in which people are having a good time.

Posted on May 12, 2015
