Low Poly Landscape

Low Poly Landscape c4d geo low-poly 3d
For a recent website project I decided to use 3d renders as backgrounds instead of what I would normally use - photography.

Let me know what you think, the dev site is here;
http://workinfundraising.rmdev.co.uk

Posted on May 12, 2015
