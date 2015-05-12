Giuseppe Farina

Applix Rebranding

In the last months, I worked at Applix rebranding project.
Together with the amazing internal design team, we came up with a completely new brand identity and communication style.

Check out the concept behind the brand here.

Hei, we also have a new website!

__

High five to Carlo for his coding skills.

Posted on May 12, 2015
