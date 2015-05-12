Rosetta Type Foundry

Eskorte by Elena Schneider is a Latin-Arabic type family. Its compact range of styles has been designed with a view to tidiness, efficiency, and ease of use by non-designers in offices, of legal and academic institutions, along with text-intesive corporate environments.

Posted on May 12, 2015
