Minimal Space Tattoo

Minimal Space Tattoo ink tattoo star stars comet grid simple minimal space
Well here I was this morning wondering what I could post on dribbble and in comes this email.

he wanted to get something quick for a tattoo and just before making a impulse decision, came across my tshirt from last summer and decided it'd work well.

Happy with the placement and the way it came out and the hunky photo, what a nice way to start the day!

Rebound of
Minimal Space Shirt
By Kirk! Wallace
Posted on May 12, 2015
