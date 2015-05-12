Cody Paulson

Unused Cardinal

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Unused Cardinal mark hcc brand identity logo cardinal thick lines illustration design graphic
Download color palette

Sneak peak at a remnant form a recent cardinal logo. More from this project coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science
Hire Me

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like