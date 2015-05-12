Roger Strunk

The Foundry

Logo for The Foundry, an internal training and education program for the employees of Hutton Construction.

This is something new they are doing, to continue to put the company at the forefront of their industry, and its massive course catalog covers areas of Business Management, Craft-Focus, General, Leadership & Supervision, Planning & Scheduling, Professional Development, Quality Control, Safety, and Technical.

The mark uses colors and modified type from their existing brand, and features a combo of the foundry lip-pour casting ladle and an open book, symbolizing the knowledge they will use in molding and casting minds.

May 12, 2015
