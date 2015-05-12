Malcolm Felder

Coos Bay Infographic

Malcolm Felder
Malcolm Felder
  • Save
Coos Bay Infographic lumber software illustration design infographic
Download color palette

Walker Sands Communications commisioned this case study for Palo Alto software. See the full infographic here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/21790657/Infographics

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Malcolm Felder
Malcolm Felder

More by Malcolm Felder

View profile
    • Like