Hey guys,
Excited to be launching my blog and design resource site soon. Here's a sneak peak of it so far. I get a lot of questions about fonts, my experiences and design questions in general so I decided I will be sharing it all on this site. I will also be offering some design resources for download both free and paid.
Feel free to join the mailing list and get updated on when it launches.
http://eepurl.com/bm5xtP
Will be posting more so stay tuned.