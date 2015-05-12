Kwennie Cheng

Filmtechniek

Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng
  • Save
Filmtechniek film technique editorial illustration vpro editorial
Download color palette

I made this editorial for VPRO magazine, to an article on how 360 degrees filming technique will fit in the current film and gaming industry.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng

More by Kwennie Cheng

View profile
    • Like