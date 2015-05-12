Kwennie Cheng

Oldest sister

Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng
  • Save
Oldest sister siblings girls sister editorial illustration illustration het parool
Download color palette

I made this illustration to accompany an article on how the oldest sister accomplishes more because of her position within the family, according to these writers.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng

More by Kwennie Cheng

View profile
    • Like