Kwennie Cheng

Statenverkiezingen

Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng
  • Save
Statenverkiezingen amsterdam election editorial illustration illustration het parool
Download color palette

I made these illustrations for Amsterdam based newspaper Het Parool on the elections in March 2015.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Kwennie Cheng
Kwennie Cheng

More by Kwennie Cheng

View profile
    • Like