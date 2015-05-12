Juliano Moreira Silva

Landing Page - Consulting Business

My wife is starting a consulting business serving farms and business all over the world from South and North America to Europa and Africa. I started working on a landing page for her business. These are the wireframes. I'm still at the planning phase so feel free to make suggestions. More to come soon!

Posted on May 12, 2015
