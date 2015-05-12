Rounded Hexagon

Double exposure / True Detective effect

Rounded Hexagon
Rounded Hexagon
  • Save
Double exposure / True Detective effect light art design model photo abstract photoshop effect double exposure true detective
Download color palette

Hello,

Just playing around in Photoshop with double exposure (first time ever). Love that effect from "True Detective". Great HBO series by the way!

Press L if you like it :)

Credits:
Model
Photos

Facebook | Twitter | Portfolio

Rounded Hexagon
Rounded Hexagon

More by Rounded Hexagon

View profile
    • Like