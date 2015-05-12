Fabian Albert

Paypal App Concept

Fabian Albert
Fabian Albert
Hire Me
  • Save
Paypal App Concept client concept design flat clean mac redesign app paypal
Download color palette

Concept of Paypal App, re-imagined.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Fabian Albert
Fabian Albert
Art Direction Branding UI Design UX
Hire Me

More by Fabian Albert

View profile
    • Like