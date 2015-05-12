Kevin McCauley

Think Uptown

Kevin McCauley
Kevin McCauley
  • Save
Think Uptown agency strategy wordmark icon logo branding design identity
Download color palette

Identity for an Austin-based creative and strategy agency. http://thinkuptown.com

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Kevin McCauley
Kevin McCauley

More by Kevin McCauley

View profile
    • Like