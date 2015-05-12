Dina Makanji

How Rich Are You Loop

How Rich Are You Loop fatcat homeless poor rich money character logo
In the wake of the election, and a few more years of austerity ahead this seemed appropriate. A small gif of the logo I made for the one-off TV show 'How Rich Are You', which talks about where we all stand on the UK money map.

http://www.dinamakanji.com/blog/how-rich-are-you

Posted on May 12, 2015
