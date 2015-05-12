Merit x Ugmonk project26

This shirt/project is all about awareness. Along with Ugmonk and Merit, 26 influencers across the World have come together to show their support for spreading the importance of this message. For 26 straight days, an individual will post a creative Instagram picture utilizing the 26 collaboration tee and hashtag (#Every26Seconds).

Very happy I could take part of this project! Have a look and support them!

http://project26.meritgoodness.com