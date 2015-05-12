Daniele Simonelli

Cover for Herb Lester Associates + ONE

Cover for Herb Lester Associates + ONE london big ben lines texture typography map herb lester illustration daniele simonelli
I've been honored to design a map for www.one.org and www.herblester.com during the last two weeks, today it's print day and soon I will show you the whole project, in the meantime this is a detail from the cover. More to come!

Can you guess the place? ;)

Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
