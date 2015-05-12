Adam Plouff

Test Cloud - Character Setup

character animation 2d after effects
A modular character system was built that allowed clothing, facial features and colors to be customized for each of the 13 characters. The interchangable system made it possible to quickly restyle each character after animation without fear of breaking the motion.

Final piece and short case study: http://on.be.net/1IvdiMX

Posted on May 12, 2015
