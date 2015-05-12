Latham Arnott

Slot Cars Vroom Vroom!

This was my entry into the latest 9 squares collab! http://9-squares.tumblr.com/

It is an animation of a slot car race, and represent the true meaning of what it is like to be a slot car. Existential. Big words. Blah blah blah.

Posted on May 12, 2015
