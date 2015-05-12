Josh Brill

Artemis Symbol WIP

mythology pantheon logo design artemis
Goddess of the Hunt, Wilderness, Wild Animals, Childbirth & the Moon, & Archery.

Another notable bad ass to the Olympic Twelve. After she was born, she helped her mother deliver her twin brother, Apollo. Her best bud is a spotted hunting dog and they go in adventures on her chariot pulled by six golden-horned deer. Beat that Teddy Roosevelt!

#CodeNamePantheon

Posted on May 12, 2015
