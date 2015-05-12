Trevor Van Meter

The Grind

Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
  • Save
The Grind gif grinder meat animation illustration heytvm
Download color palette

For the last few weeks I have totally been the meat. Today, I'm the grinder. 🍔

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
Purveyor of positive vibes

More by Trevor Van Meter

View profile
    • Like