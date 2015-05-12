Alejandro Grima

T is for Transformation

T is for Transformation flat texture typeface type animated animation vector graphics motion typography
T — Transformation
Series of animations for a type-related logo in which every letter has been animated following a different aspect of the world of typography.

Posted on May 12, 2015
