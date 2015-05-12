Hyuk-in Kim

Motorcycle Icon Prototype

Hyuk-in Kim
Hyuk-in Kim
Motorcycle Icon Prototype set agusta icon car ride motorcycle rider bike
using the color and shape of mv agusta
It is under construction the bike icon set.
The prototype three

Posted on May 12, 2015
Hyuk-in Kim
Hyuk-in Kim

