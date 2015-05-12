Joel Rosen
Brand ideas typography custom lettering colours stamp tag brand logo
Playing with loads of new ideas for our upcoming rebrand.. here is some custom lettering and colour way ideas we are looking at. What do you guys think?

Posted on May 12, 2015
