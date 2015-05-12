Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Egoditor GmbH

Customer Page Illustrations

Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Egoditor GmbH
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic for Egoditor GmbH
  • Save
Customer Page Illustrations
Download color palette

Hey there everybody,

Just wanted to share the final spot illustrations with you, I did for the customer pages for the awesome folks over at www.qr-code-generator.com - they should be live soon - along with a lot of other stuff i designed for the site. Stay tuned - and thank you for your time and attention.

Posted on May 12, 2015
Egoditor GmbH
Egoditor GmbH
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Egoditor GmbH

View profile
    • Like