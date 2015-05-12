Qais Sarhan

Book your flights!

Qais Sarhan
Qais Sarhan
  • Save
Book your flights! charity hotels flights water design graphics motion animation gif video explainer 2d
Download color palette

I was asked to create an explainer video for Travel an Aid, which is a hotel and flight booking website that donates part of the booking fees to charity.

Watch the full video here: https://vimeo.com/127505411

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Qais Sarhan
Qais Sarhan

More by Qais Sarhan

View profile
    • Like