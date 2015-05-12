Dick Blacker x logo design

Piano Saloon logo

Dick Blacker x logo design
Dick Blacker x logo design
  • Save
Piano Saloon logo western simple saloon piano keys piano music mark logo keys black and white black art
Download color palette

It was nice to see my logo on Abduzeedo logo design inspiration.

✅ Buy logo

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Dick Blacker x logo design
Dick Blacker x logo design

More by Dick Blacker x logo design

View profile
    • Like