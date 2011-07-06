Simon Birky Hartmann

Microphone

Microphone microphone photography noisy color jonathan reuel and the briliant black and white
Sorting through and preliminary (light) editing of the Jonathan Reuel and The Briliant show of last Saturday. It's been too long I haven't shot pictures at a gig, it's refreshing.

And I'm really happy to have found my "style" with my D60.

