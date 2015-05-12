Project status Dashboard

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, this is my another dashboard.
But this time it's idea of custome dashboard to see all runing projects perfectly on single screen. I tryed to add some helpfull features like, links documents and etc.
Follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/sertigus
and pres L if you like :)