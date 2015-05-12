Roman Klčo

World of Books

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
World of Books martinus campaign book shading flat low-poly render 3d illustration
Download color palette

Low-poly flat shaded illustration render for annual book awards microsite http://www.martinus.sk/kniharoka/

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like