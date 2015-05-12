Ryan Arruda

An Atom in the Ocean

An Atom in the Ocean metallic stencil braggadocio typography silkscreen screen print
Screen print using one of my favorite typefaces, Braggadocio. Solar gold metallic ink on black cardstock.

Posted on May 12, 2015
Designer. Community wrangler. Co-founder of BSDS.
