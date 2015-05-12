Florin Diaconu

Newcastle Night Illustration

Florin Diaconu
Florin Diaconu
Hire Me
  • Save
Newcastle Night Illustration photoshop illustrator moonlight moon skyline boat river night bridge newcastle illustration
Download color palette

Hello Friends,

I have started this small side project. A series of illustrations based on cities I've been to. I will try to do one a week depending on my free time.

I thought the right way to start is with the city I am currently living and that is Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

I hope you like it.

Cheers for now !

Florin Diaconu
Florin Diaconu
product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
Hire Me

More by Florin Diaconu

View profile
    • Like