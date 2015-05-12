Here’s the cover I did for Ferment magazine! Little photo of the printed mag courtesy of Beer52, you’ll be able to pick up a copy in selected bars & cafes this week.

If you’re wondering what it’s all about, the basis for the cover is the story of Mikkeller & Evil Twin - rival twin brothers and ‘gypsy brewers’, between them they make some of the most renowned craft brews, definitely an interesting read!

Full view - http://sam-dunn.blogspot.co.uk/2015/05/ferment.html