Mark Law

99.co Search

Mark Law
Mark Law
  • Save
99.co Search tags rent house property iphone app ui
Download color palette

Early idea on how the quick filtering of properties would work. You can specify your area, number of beds, number of bathrooms and price range. Each area had a different background image.

Designed in collaboration with @David Law for 99.co

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Mark Law
Mark Law

More by Mark Law

View profile
    • Like